Technology

iQOO 11 launched in India at Rs. 60,000: Check features

iQOO 11 launched in India at Rs. 60,000: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 10, 2023, 01:12 pm 2 min read

The iQOO 11 will get three Android updates and four years of security updates

iQOO has finally announced its latest numbered series model, dubbed iQOO 11 in India. It starts at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB/256GB configuration. The gaming-focused offering boasts plenty of new-age features, Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, 144Hz AMOLED screen, LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and 120W fast-charging. It will be available starting January 13, via the brand's e-store and Amazon.

Why does this story matter?

iQOO smartphones are known for their gaming prowess. Following the launch in its home country, China, iQOO 11 has now arrived in India.

The device succeeds the iQOO 9T, and comes with added capabilities for enhanced results in terms of display, photography, gaming, and overall performance.

It goes against the upcoming OnePlus 11 and Samsung Galaxy S23.

The handset boasts a 144Hz AMOLED screen

The iQOO 11 comes with a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, proportional bezels, and an optical under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, the device sports a glass back and triple cameras. The handset flaunts a 6.78-inch 2K (1440x3200 pixels) LPTO 4.0 E6 AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1,800-nits of maximum brightness, and 1,440Hz PWM Dimming. It is offered in Alpha and Legend trims.

The iQOO 11 gets a 16MP selfie camera

The iQOO 11 is fitted with a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) Samsung GN5 primary rear camera, paired with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 13MP (f/2.46) telephoto snapper with 2x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it features a 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

The device offers LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage technology

The iQOO 11 is fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. In India, it comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device boots Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging. On the connectivity end, it includes 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

iQOO 11: Pricing and availability

The iQOO 11 comes in 8GB/256GB and 16GB/256GB configurations which are priced at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 64,999, respectively. The device will be up for grabs starting January 13 via the brand's official e-store and Amazon. HDFC cardholders will get Rs. 5,000 instant discount.