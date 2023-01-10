iQOO 11 launched in India at Rs. 60,000: Check features
iQOO has finally announced its latest numbered series model, dubbed iQOO 11 in India. It starts at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB/256GB configuration. The gaming-focused offering boasts plenty of new-age features, Qualcomm's latest flagship processor, 144Hz AMOLED screen, LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and 120W fast-charging. It will be available starting January 13, via the brand's e-store and Amazon.
Why does this story matter?
- iQOO smartphones are known for their gaming prowess. Following the launch in its home country, China, iQOO 11 has now arrived in India.
- The device succeeds the iQOO 9T, and comes with added capabilities for enhanced results in terms of display, photography, gaming, and overall performance.
- It goes against the upcoming OnePlus 11 and Samsung Galaxy S23.
The handset boasts a 144Hz AMOLED screen
The iQOO 11 comes with a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, proportional bezels, and an optical under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, the device sports a glass back and triple cameras. The handset flaunts a 6.78-inch 2K (1440x3200 pixels) LPTO 4.0 E6 AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1,800-nits of maximum brightness, and 1,440Hz PWM Dimming. It is offered in Alpha and Legend trims.
The iQOO 11 gets a 16MP selfie camera
The iQOO 11 is fitted with a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) Samsung GN5 primary rear camera, paired with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 13MP (f/2.46) telephoto snapper with 2x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it features a 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.
The device offers LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage technology
The iQOO 11 is fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. In India, it comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device boots Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging. On the connectivity end, it includes 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
iQOO 11: Pricing and availability
The iQOO 11 comes in 8GB/256GB and 16GB/256GB configurations which are priced at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 64,999, respectively. The device will be up for grabs starting January 13 via the brand's official e-store and Amazon. HDFC cardholders will get Rs. 5,000 instant discount.