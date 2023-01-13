Technology

iQOO 11 goes on sale: 5 reasons to buy it

iQOO 11 goes on sale: 5 reasons to buy it

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 13, 2023, 12:48 pm 3 min read

The iQOO 11 will get three Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates

iQOO introduced its latest flagship, the iQOO 11, in India earlier this week. The device is now up for grabs via Amazon and the brand's e-store. It starts at Rs. 59,999. Packed with Qulacomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage, the iQOO 11 is touted as India's fastest smartphone. Here are five reasons why it is worth buying.

The handset is competitively priced, especially the top variant

In India, the iQOO 11 is offered in 8GB/256GB and 16GB/256GB configurations, which bear a price tag of Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 64,999, respectively. As part of the launch offer, iQOO is offering Rs. 5,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 4,000 additional exchange bonus and six months no-cost EMI.

It has a top-quality display and looks modern

The iQOO 11 has a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, symmetrical bezels, and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it offers a rectangular camera bump. It is available in Alpha (Black) and Legend (BMW Motorsport edition). The device boasts a 6.78-inch 2K (1440x3200 pixels) LPTO 4.0 E6 AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 1,800-nits of peak brightness, and 1,440Hz PWM Dimming.

Reason #3: Capable main camera with OIS functionality

The iQOO 11 gets a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) Samsung GN5 primary rear camera, paired with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor and a 13MP (f/2.46) telephoto snapper with 2x optical zoom. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.

It supports 120W wired fast charging

The iQOO 11 is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with the latest LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage formats. It comes in 8GB/256GB and 16GB/256GB configurations. The handset boots Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. It draws fuel from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 120W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Reason #5: The device boasts a dedicated chip for gaming

The iQOO 11 houses a V2 chip for enhanced gaming and imaging solutions. It also has 4,013mm² of VC cooling area for heat dissipation. The handset comes with dual stereo speakers and two X-axis linear motors for crisp haptics.

Should you buy the iQOO 11?

The iQOO 11 is a flagship smartphone with notable hardware and features. And that reflects in its price as well. The device offers a high-resolution display, a capable primary camera, Qualcomm's flagship chipset, latest RAM/storage technology, and superfast wired charging. If you want a top-tier gaming-focused offering, go for the iQOO 11. Otherwise, wait for the upcoming OnePlus 11 and Samsung Galaxy S23 series.