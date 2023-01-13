Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Nothing Phone (1) can be yours at Rs. 25,000

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 13, 2023, 11:14 am 2 min read

The Nothing Phone (1) gets Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and rear

The hype train for the Nothing Phone (1) has somewhat slowed down, but being a novel and competent entry in India's heavily crowded mid-range smartphone segment, it continues to have a strong impact. The Phone (1) offers a good balance of performance and features, with striking visual elements. With Flipkart's current offers, you can get this premium-looking offering at its lowest price ever.

Flipkart has reduced the device's cost by Rs. 8,000

The Nothing Phone (1) was announced at Rs. 32,999 for its 8GB/128GB configuration. But the brand hiked the pricing to Rs. 33,999 to offset rising production costs. Months after its release, it's now retailing at Rs. 25,999, meaning a price drop of Rs. 8,000. Additionally, Flipkart is offering Rs. 1,000 instant discount and up to Rs. 20,000 exchange offer, making the device even cheaper.

Let's look at its specifications and features

The Nothing Phone (1) gets a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, proportional bezels, an aluminum frame, and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it offers a transparent finish, featuring a 'Glyph' interface with customizable LED strips. The handset flaunts a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,200-nits of maximum brightness, and HDR10+ certification.

Nothing Phone (1) comes with 50MP dual rear cameras

On the rear, the Nothing Phone (1) packs a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) primary shooter and a 50MP (f/2.2) 114-degree ultra-wide lens, paired with an LED flash. For selfies, the handset offers a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

The handset gets support for wireless charging

The Nothing Phone (1) houses a custom-tuned Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The device ships with Android 12-based Nothing OS. It draws fuel from a 4,500mAh battery which supports 33W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging. On the connectivity end, it includes 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.