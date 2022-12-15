Technology

Meta knew Instagram was showing dangerous content to teen girls

Meta knew Instagram was showing dangerous content to teen girls

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 15, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

Meta didn't do anything about Instagram pushing dangerous content

An unpublished internal document has brought the spotlight over Meta's ways of choosing profit over the safety of teen girls. Per the document, the tech giant was aware of Instagram pushing girls into dangerous content but decided to turn a blind eye anyway. This is not the first time Meta has been accused of pretending to not notice Instagram's harmful effects on teens.

Why does this story matter?

Instagram has been widely criticized by different sections of society for its adverse effects on the psyche of younger audiences.

The app, on its part, has been gradually increasing the restrictions placed on such users to try and make the platform a safe one.

Several jurisdictions have been placing a lot of emphasis on how apps serve their younger users.

Instagram made 1-in-3 teen girls feel worse about their bodies

As per the document, Meta became aware of the issue after an Instagram employee posing as a 13-year-old girl conducted an internal investigation by creating a fake account. Her search for diet tips led her to graphic content and recommendations about eating disorders. Later, Meta employees raised concerns about research that showed Instagram made one-in-three girls feel worse about their bodies.

Meta was aware of Instagram's toxic effect on teens' well-being

Meta and Instagram have been accused countless times of not taking the mental well-being of teen girls into consideration. Last year, The Wall Street Journal reported that Meta was aware of the toxic effects of Instagram on the mental well-being of teens. The report suggested that Meta chose a different public position about this issue despite being acutely aware of what was going on.

Researchers found a link between Instagram usage and depression

Several researchers have found a direct link between Instagram usage and the mental well-being of its users. A study by Flinders University in 2017 found that workout hashtags promoted by Instagram influencers made female users feel bad about their bodies. Similarly, another study by the American Psychological Institution found a link between Instagram usage patterns and depression.

What has Instagram done to address the safety concerns?

Instagram has been tightening the content settings for users under the age of 16. The platform now has a default setting for teen users that keeps them away from harmful content. The company has also implemented parental supervision that will give parents an idea about what their ward is up to on Instagram. According to the company, it has also improved age verification technology.