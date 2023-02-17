Technology

Apple iPhone 15 Pro's first look revealed in leaked renders

Feb 17, 2023

The iPhone 15 Pro will have capacitive buttons. Representative image (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple will introduce the iPhone 15 series later this year, most likely in September. In the latest turn of events, renders of the iPhone 15 Pro have surfaced, giving us a gist of what the device could look like. According to the details posted by 9to5Mac, the device will have thinner bezels, capacitive buttons, a slightly thicker camera layout, and a Type-C port.

Why does this story matter?

The iPhone 15 line-up has a long way to go, but leaks and rumors have already begun to circulate, revealing that it might be the OEM's first-ever series to feature a Type-C port.

The renderings are obviously based on a preliminary CAD model and may not accurately depict Apple's final design details. However, they do give us a hint of what one can anticipate.

CAD files from Apple have been used to create renderings

The renders by case manufacturer/3D Artist, Ian Zelbo, show major tweaks to the design of the iPhone 15 Pro. Zelbo has designed the renders based on the CAD files that Apple has seemingly given to a China-based factory to prepare phone cases ahead of launch. The CAD files have historically been accurate to the final device, so the device may bear the discussed changes.

What's new?

The first discernible change is Apple's switch from the Lightning port to Type-C. Well, don't get your hopes up on this Type-C port, as it might come with its own set of limitations. Apple has been using the Lightning port for iPhones and other accessories for years now. The new modification would represent a significant departure from Apple's proprietary connector.

Why the switch from Lightning port to Type-C?

Apple's decision to transition from the Lightning port to the Type-C connector comes right after pressure from the European Union, which has been constantly pushing for a universal charging standard on all mobile phones.

Slimmer bezels, slightly curved glass and frame

The iPhone 15 Pro may get a design makeover. The renders suggest it'll have significantly slimmer bezels than its predecessor. With the remaining iPhone 15 models, we anticipate a similar outcome. Another modification is the curvature of the edges on the glass and metal frame. The glass appears to have been slightly curved around the edges. Additionally, the frame itself is now more arched.

Renders hint toward updated volume up/down buttons

Another intriguing aspect worth pointing out in the renders is the power button and volume up/down buttons, which appear more like capacitive units than physical ones. The mute switch also seems to have a smaller and rounder shape. The camera layout remains similar to the iPhone 14 Pro, but it now looks slightly thicker, hinting that the device could feature new sensors.

iPhone 15 Pro's resolution could be similar to its predecessor

The renders don't reveal details about the iPhone 15 Pro's resolution. However, it is anticipated to resemble the iPhone 14 Pro. The device's body seems slightly smaller with thinner bezels. However, it is likely to get the same 6.1-inch or a marginally larger display, but with a few mm smaller body. It will also feature Dynamic Island, with a size similar to its predecessor.