Technology

WhatsApp to allow Android-to-Android chat migration without Google Drive

WhatsApp to allow Android-to-Android chat migration without Google Drive

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 14, 2023, 03:01 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp is also working on a chat block shortcut

WhatsApp is working on a new feature named 'Chat Transfer,' for Android, according to WABetaInfo. The add-on is currently under development. It'll soon be rolled out in a future update of the app for select Android beta users, followed by a broader rollout later. The ability will allow users to move their chat history to a new Android device without involving Google Drive.

Why does this story matter?

Transferring data from one device to another has never been easy for WhatsApp users.

People must first back up their existing data on Google Drive, then link their Gmail account on their new device, to retrieve this data.

However, with WhatsApp's 'Chat Transfer' feature, individuals will be able to seamlessly move their chat history to a new Android device, without needing Google Drive's help.

The feature is still under development

According to WABetaInfo, the 'Chat Transfer' feature is still in the works. However, the report managed to give us a few insights into the upcoming ability on WhatsApp. The new add-on has been discovered in the latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android which has a firmware version number (2.23.2.6) on the Play Store. The timeline for a broader rollout is not available yet.

How to use Chat Transfer?

'Chat Transfer' will allow for a faster migration by streamlining the process of transferring chats to a newer handset. The process starts with downloading WhatsApp on the new Android phone. Once downloaded, you'll have to open WhatsApp, scan the provided QR code, and provide some specific permissions. Post-completing the above-mentioned steps, the chat history migration process will be initiated on the new model.

WhatsApp already introduced iPhone-to-iPhone data transfer

WhatsApp previously introduced iPhone-to-iPhone data transfer. Later, we also witnessed the release of the Android-to-iPhone transfer feature. Now, the company is working on an easy data transfer method for Android-to-Android models. This feature will allow for quick data switching on Android devices.

The platform is also working on 'Block' shortcut

WhatsApp is also planning to introduce a new shortcut that will allow users to block unwanted accounts/contacts directly from the chat list. It is under development and will be rolled out later. Currently, users have to open the chat and head to the contact information to block an account. However, the upcoming ability will make the blocking process easier, thereby saving time.