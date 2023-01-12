Technology

WhatsApp's upcoming feature will make blocking contacts easier on Android

WhatsApp's upcoming feature will make blocking contacts easier on Android

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 12, 2023, 07:06 pm 2 min read

The block shortcut will be available from the chat list

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a shortcut for the block feature. According to WABetaInfo, you will be able to block users directly from the chat list. This option is a part of the new beta update for Android carrying version 2.23.2.4. However, the feature is currently in development and will be released via a future update.

Why does this story matter?

The Meta-owned social media app is constantly innovating in order to enhance the user experience. As is customary with most of its updates, this new option will first be tested in the beta version.

The block feature is an important tool of the popular social media app, allowing users to cut ties or keep away from spam and unwanted messages.

The block shortcut will be incorporated into the chat list

Previously, you had to open the chat and head to the contact information to block the person. Now, with the new option, you will be able to block the person directly from the chat list, without having to open the chat. This shortcut not only makes it easier to block a contact but also saves time and is simple.

WhatsApp iOS beta update has introduced a new toast view

WhatsApp regularly introduces new features and fixes as part of beta updates on Android and iOS. As part of the Android beta update 2.23.2.2, an alert option was included which notifies the users when they forward media with captions. The iOS 23.1.0.73 beta update brings the ability to detect text within images in your conversations. The feature is based on iOS 16 SDK.

WhatsApp is also working on a chat transfer feature

WhatsApp is also developing a new Android-to-Android 'chat transfer' feature. The new option allows you to seamlessly transfer chats to another Android device without having to rely on backing up your chats on Google Drive.