WhatsApp is testing a new 'chat transfer' feature for Android-to-Android

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 06, 2023, 03:10 am 2 min read

New feature will let users transfer chat to Android with a single click

Transfering your WhatsApp chat history when you switch phones can be a hassle. Last year, the messaging platform introduced a feature that made it easier to move chats from Android to iOS. Per WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp tracker, the company is now working on a feature that will let users transfer chat history to a new Android device.

Why does this story matter?

In 2021, WhatsApp introduced iPhone-to-iPhone data transfer. The following year, we got Android-to-iPhone transfer. And now, five months after the company officially launched the latter, we have the first glimpse of easy data transfer from Android to Android. Sure, the Meta-owned company is a bit late to the party, but as they say, "better late than never."

The new feature will be under 'Chats' in Settings

WhatsApp has rolled out WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.1.25. In the new update, WABetaInfo noticed the company working on a new feature that will let users transfer chats to a new Android device. In the future, you will be able to access the feature by going to WhatsApp Settings > Chats. To transfer chat, tap 'Chat Transfer to Android.'

Backing up chat history to Google Drive won't be necessary

Switching to a new Android device means backing up your WhatsApp chat history to Google Drive. However, once the new feature is available, you will not have to back up your chats. Instead, you can simply choose the new option to transfer chats to an Android device with a single click. This will be particularly beneficial if you have a quick switch in mind.

WhatsApp is developing the feature for a future update

WhatsApp is developing 'Chat Transfer to Android' for a future update. It is unclear when the company will roll out the feature. We can expect more information about the feature and its availability in the coming weeks.