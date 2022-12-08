Technology

Telegram December update: No-SIM sign-up, upgraded topics, and more

Telegram December update: No-SIM sign-up, upgraded topics, and more

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 08, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Premium subscribers are getting custom emoji packs (Photo credit: Telegram)

Telegram is planning to end the year with a bang. The popular messaging platform has now introduced a ton of new features, which make using it even more convenient. Signing up without SIM cards, auto deletion of all chats, aggressive anti-spam, new custom emoji packs, and updated topics, are just some of the facilities on offer. Check them out!

Secure sign-up via blockchain-based numbers

Want more privacy? Well, Telegram is now permitting users to sign up using blockchain-based anonymous numbers available on the Fragment platform. There, you can buy such numbers via 'Toncoins.' The verification code during sign-up will show up on Fragment. Random numbers cost as little as 9 Toncoins (around Rs. 1,300), while vanity numbers cost as much as 31,500 Toncoins (Rs. 47.5 lakh).

Auto chat deletion

Users can now set an auto-delete timer for messages in all new chats. However, existing chats will be unaffected. To enable the feature, head to Settings, Privacy & Security, and then Auto-delete Messages. It is also possible to start auto-delete in small private groups. All members who are permitted to change the group's name and picture can enable the timer.

Groups with 200+ members get powerful anti-spam

To keep Telegram chats free of spam, admins of groups with over 200 members can now turn on the aggressive mode for automated spam filters. In case the algorithm finds a false positive, the group admins can report it from their Recent Actions tab. This algorithm will undergo extensive tests in the future for a better experience for the users.

Groups can have 5 pinned topics

Topics are now available for groups with 100 members or more. They can be accessed by tapping a newly-introduced button. All groups get a default topic called General. It can be renamed and hidden by the admin. Each group can now have up to five pinned topics with each supporting unlimited pinned messages. Admins can control who is allowed to create/manage them.

What else is Telegram offering?

The update list goes on. Telegram has also introduced temporary QR codes for users with public usernames, emoji search for iOS users, a redesigned storage usage page for Android, 10 custom emoji packs for Premium subscribers, and interactive emoji that can be used as reactions.