MSI Bravo 15 gaming laptop gets cheaper on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 14, 2023, 01:19 pm 2 min read

MSI Bravo 15 is equipped with six heat pipes

MSI is primarily known for its performance-oriented hardware line-up, which caters to the needs of gamers. If you have been looking for a gaming-focused laptop under MSI's branding, you need to check out the MSI Bravo 15, which is selling with massive discounts and offers via Flipkart. The device offers good graphics rendering, a capable thermal solution, and fast processing speeds.

Why does this story matter?

India's gaming laptop market has witnessed a huge surge in recent times. Brands are now leaning more toward this segment, by incorporating high-end hardware and cooling solutions on their devices.

Taiwan-based MSI is one of the leading gaming laptop brands in India. The MSI Bravo 15 intends to offer superior graphics rendering and thermal solutions than most models out there.

Everything to know about the deal

The MSI Bravo 15 with the model number B5DD-410IN bears a price tag of Rs. 72,990. However, it is retailing at Rs. 49,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 23,000. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 18,300 off in exchange for an old model. No-cost EMI options of up to six months on Bajaj Finserv cards are also applicable.

Let's look at the highlights of MSI Bravo 15

The MSI Bravo 15 has a sleek profile, metallic chassis and keyboard cover, red illuminated buttons, cooling vents, and an HD webcam housed in the top bezel. It offers a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It gets a microphone and dual speakers with Nahimic audio support. The device measures 24.95mm in thickness and weighs 2.35kg.

It gets Wi-Fi 6E connectivity

For I/O, the MSI Bravo 15 is equipped with three Type-A ports, a Type-C port, an RJ45 slot, and an HDMI port. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1.

The laptop offers 4GB of dedicated graphics

The MSI Bravo 15 (B5DD-410IN) is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5-5600H processor, paired with 4GB of dedicated Radeon RX 5500M GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of onboard SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home (64-bit). It draws fuel from a 53.5Wh battery which supports 150W fast charging. It is equipped with six heat pipes, boasting a dedicated thermal solution.