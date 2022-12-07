Technology

Apple Music Sing brings karaoke feature to iPhone, iPad, TV

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 07, 2022, 12:37 pm 2 min read

The Apple Music sing karaoke feature will be launched later this month (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple has announced a new karaoke feature called 'Apple Music Sing.' This new mode on Apple Music will allow you to sing along to millions of songs with real-time lyrics and adjustable vocals. It will be released later this month to iPhones (11 and later), iPads (third-gen and later), and the 2022 model of Apple TV 4K.

Apple Music Sing includes four major attributes

The Apple Music Sing option includes adjustable vocals, real-time lyrics, background vocals, and a duet view. Talking about vocals, you will now have control over the song's vocal levels. You can sing along with the original track or can even take the lead. What's more? You can also create a mix from the songs available in the Apple Music catalog.

How to access the feature?

Once the feature is out, all you need to do is head to the Apple Music app. Under the lyrics window, you will see a microphone icon. Tap on it and it will display the volume of the current track.

You can sing along to your favorite tracks with friends

You can make a pick from tens of millions of songs and sing along with your friends as well. The 'duet view' option supports multiple vocalists and makes it simpler to croon to duet or multi-singer tracks. According to Apple, the background vocals can appear independently from the main vocals and this makes it easier for you to keep up during your karaoke session.

Apple Music will soon get a suite of dedicated playlists

The Apple Music Sing feature will be released later this month for Apple Music subscribers. The company is also planning to launch more than 50 dedicated "companion" playlists titled "epic songs," "duets," "choruses," and "anthems" on .

Apple Music's lyrics feature is one of the most popular

"Apple Music's lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service," said Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favorite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing."