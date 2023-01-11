Technology

Apple may introduce Dynamic Island on iPhone 15, 15 Plus

Apple may introduce Dynamic Island on iPhone 15, 15 Plus

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 11, 2023, 05:25 am 2 min read

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will get A16 Bionic chipset. Representative image (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple's iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models will sport Dynamic Island instead of a notch, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who also claims that the entire line-up will flaunt a similar design language. However, that's not the only addition to non-Pro models. The devices will also get the 48MP camera from the iPhone 14 Pro, says Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research.

Why does this story matter?

Apple's iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models received some criticism over the minimal changes they arrived with. The devices were considered to be minuscule upgrades to the iPhone 13.

However, in contrast to the previous models, that won't be the case with the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus trims.

The upcoming non-Pro models are believed to score some neat upgrades.

What is Dynamic Island?

Apple's Dynamic Island is a pill-shaped design element on the iPhone 14 Pro models, which eliminates the notch found on the predecessors. It's more functional than a punch-hole cut-out, offering practical day-to-day usage in conjunction with the iOS interface. It shows ongoing notifications for payments, privacy indicators, low battery warnings, navigational directions, music album art, AirDrop transfers, and more. It also displays background tasks.

Non-Pro models will also flaunt a 48MP primary camera

Dynamic Island won't be the only new 'Pro' feature to be offered on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. The handsets will also get the high-resolution 48MP quad-pixel main camera, which debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro models. The entire iPhone 15 line-up will be offering Type-C connectivity. This is because Apple's proprietary Lightning port will soon become obsolete due to the EU's enforcement.

What are the upgrades for the higher-end variants?

While the non-Pro models will enjoy some new features, the higher-end variants, iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Ultra could get a more premium treatment this year. They may sport a titanium frame, a slightly refreshed design, and solid-state volume/power buttons with haptic feedback. The devices will be powered by an A17 Bionic chip. Apple may also introduce a periscope camera on the 15 Ultra.

iPhone 15 line-up may arrive in September

We are months away from the arrival of the iPhone 15 line-up. As usual, Apple may announce the next-generation iPhones in early September 2023. The devices may be available starting later that month.