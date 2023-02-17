Technology

Bharti Airtel's annual prepaid plans: Check data and call benefits

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 17, 2023, 12:44 pm 3 min read

Airtel is currently offering three truly unlimited yearly plans in India

Bharti Airtel is one of the leading telecom companies in India. The operator currently offers a variety of annual prepaid plans to users across the country. The recharge packages are priced competitively and come with a range of benefits such as truly unlimited calling, internet data, and more. Here are some yearly plans from the telco, that you may consider.

Why does this story matter?

In India, Airtel offers a variety of prepaid plans with varying validity durations.

However, the annual recharge options from the operator are highly beneficial, as they include perks such as unlimited calling, data, SMS, and a lot more.

These long-term prepaid subscriptions benefit users by eliminating the need for monthly recharges. They also protect customers from rate hikes announced by the telco periodically.

Pay Rs. 3,359 for Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more

Airtel offers a wide range of prepaid plans to customers. However, the Rs. 3,359 plan stands out for its insane benefits. It gives individuals access to 2.5GB of daily data for 365 days, unlimited voice calling (local+STD), and 100 SMS per day. The plan comes bundled with a free yearly subscription to mobile editions of Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

It also offers 3-month Apollo 24/7 Circle membership, FASTag cashback

In addition to the unlimited voice calling, SMS, and OTT perks, the Rs. 3,359 plan also gives three months of Apollo 24/7 Circle membership, a cashback of Rs. 100 on FASTag, free Hellotunes, and a Wynk Music subscription.

Recharge with Rs. 2,999 and get 2GB/day for 365 days

Another yearly plan from Airtel is available at Rs. 2,999. It provides users with 2GB of data (on a daily basis) for 365 days. Similar to the previous pack, this includes unlimited voice calling for a year, and 100 SMS per day. The recharge plan also offers a three-month Apollo 24/7 Circle membership, free Hellotunes, Rs. 100 FASTag cashback, and a Wynk Music subscription.

The Rs. 1,799 recharge gives 24GB of bulk internet data

The third plan is available at Rs. 1,799. This pack is valid for 365 days and offers 24GB of bulk internet data, unlimited voice calling, and 3,600 SMS per pack, throughout the recharge validity. The long-term prepaid plan also allows users to enjoy three months of Apollo 24/7 Circle subscription, a yearly Wynk Music membership, a cashback of Rs. 100 on FASTag, and Hellotunes.

Subscribers can also enjoy 5G Plus data with their pack

Airtel is allowing users to access 5G Plus on their existing 4G SIM cards without paying any additional fee. This means all the recharge packages discussed previously will let individuals enjoy fifth-generation connectivity, despite opting for 4G plans. If you have a 5G phone and Airtel's 5G service is available in your region, enjoy the operator's high-speed network for free.