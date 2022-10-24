Business

Jio True 5G-powered Wi-Fi launched; pilot program extended to Chennai

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 24, 2022, 01:45 pm 2 min read

Reliance Jio has launched True 5G-powered Wi-Fi services in Rajasthan

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited has launched Jio True 5G-powered Wi-Fi services in India. The service will be offered in high-footfall areas such as educational institutions, bus stands, railway stations, religious places, and more. Nathdwara in Rajasthan has become the first place in India to get the service. Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani also announced the extension of True 5G's pilot program to Chennai.

As promised, Jio is approaching India's burgeoning 5G era with the same aggressiveness it showed during the 4G period.

During Dussehra, the company launched its pilot program. Now, in the same month, it introduced Wi-Fi powered by 5G. At this rate, before its competitors blink, Jio will cover the whole country with True 5G.

It is setting itself up to be the 5G hegemon.

Wi-Fi 5G cannot remain an exclusive service to privileged: Akash Ambani

Jio True 5G's Wi-Fi was launched from the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. Akash Ambani said, "5G cannot remain an exclusive service to the privileged few or those in our largest cities... This is a step in that direction to enable every Indian with Jio True 5G." "Today, we have powered the first True 5G-enabled Wi-Fi service at the holy town of Nathdwara."

The announcement is seen as the first major announcement by the Ambani scion after he took charge as the Reliance Jio head in June. He also stated that Chennai, too, has joined the list of cities with True 5G Welcome Offer. It was earlier included in the initial list along with Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, but was later replaced by Varanasi.

Jio's Tue 5G Welcome Offer is now available in five cities. As part of the offer, customers can get free upgradation to 5G. The company's 5G network is expected to become the most advanced in the world. It offers users unlimited data with a speed of up to 1Gbps. Jio's 5G will be launched in every part of India in a phased manner.