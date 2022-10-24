Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Cardano rates

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 24, 2022, 11:19 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has moved up 0.6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $19,309.40. It is 0.2% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 2.7% from yesterday and is trading at $1,346.22. From last week, it is up 3.0%. They have market capitalizations of $370.46 billion and $162.22 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $273.72, which is 1.3% more than yesterday and 0.5% higher than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling down 0.7% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.0% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.3%) and $0.055 (flat), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has decreased by 5.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $28.64 (up 1.2%), $5.85 (up 0.1%), $0.000011 (flat), and $0.88 (up 6.6%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 5.1%, while Polka Dot is down 5.4%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 2.7% of its value, whereas Polygon is 10.6% up.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Klaytn, Polygon, TerraClassicUSD, Aave, and Neo. They are trading at $0.11 (up 23.68%), $0.88 (up 6.74%), $0.033 (up 6.27%), $87.63 (up 5.45%), and $8.42 (up 4.95%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.1%), $0.99 (down 0.1%), and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (up 0.32%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Aptos, Chain, Axie Infinity, Mina, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $9.41 (down 3.96%), $0.055 (down 3.06%), $8.66 (down 2.45%), $0.55 (down 2.19%), and $4.06 (down 1.69%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $10.3 billion (up 83.60%) and $0.83 billion (up 119.33%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $0.97 billion, which is up 88.45% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0%), $16.12 (up 0.10%), $6.23 (down 0.25%), $19,345.82 (down 0.21%), and $6.93 (up 0.11%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $1.50 (up 0.43%), $4.64 (up 0.95%), $1.35 (down 0.10%), $0.66 (down 0.03%), and $0.77 (down 0.04%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $941.98 billion, a 2.0% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $43.09 billion, which marks a 29.8% increase. The global crypto market cap was $944.43 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.03 trillion.