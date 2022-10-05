Business

Jio's True 5G (beta) launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi

Jio's True 5G (beta) launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 05, 2022, 12:15 pm 3 min read

True 5G's beta trial will be over once the cities have full coverage

Indians have been eagerly awaiting Reliance Jio's 5G service. The company has now rolled out the beta trial of its 'True 5G' in four cities, namely Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi, to mark Dussehra celebrations. Jio users in these four cities will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1Gbps speed. True 5G is expected to become the most advanced 5G service.

Context Why does this story matter?

After spending around Rs. 84,300 crore on the 5G spectrum auction, Reliance Jio is finally here with its True 5G service.

The company has been the dominant force in India's telecom market during the 4G era. Its highly competitive pricing set it apart from its rivals.

We will surely see the same aggressiveness from Jio in the 5G game as well.

Trial Customers can upgrade to True 5G without a new SIM

As the True 5G's trial begins in four cities, Reliance Jio said that other cities will join the beta trial progressively. The trial will continue until the network coverage in the city is substantially complete. Jio is providing customers free upgradation to True 5G as part of the 'Jio Welcome Offer.' Customers will not need a new SIM to upgrade to 5G.

Not exclusive 5G cannot remain an exclusive service: Akash Ambani

As part of the 'Jio Welcome Offer,' the company wants customers invited to try True 5G to provide service and user-experience feedback. "Jio has prepared an ambitious and fastest-ever 5G rollout plan for a country of our size. 5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities," said Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

Digital revolution 'Jio will create nation-first platforms and solutions'

"India is leading the Digital revolution. Jio 5G will be True 5G, and we believe India deserves nothing less than true 5G. Jio 5G will be the world's most advanced 5G network, built for every Indian, by Indians," Ambani said. "By embracing 5G, Jio will create nation-first platforms and solutions that will transform skill development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and many such sectors," he added.

True 5G True 5G is expected to become most advanced 5G network

Reliance Jio's True 5G is set to become the most advanced 5G service in the world. There are three factors that set it apart from its competitors. The standalone 5G architecture which is independent of the 4G network, the bandwidth of spectrum available, and Carrier Aggregation make it special. Carrier Aggregation combines 5G frequencies into a "data highway."