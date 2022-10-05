Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Cardano, Avalanche, Dogecoin

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 05, 2022, 11:08 am 3 min read

Dogecoin is up by 8% compared to yesterday

Bitcoin has climbed 2.7% in the past 24 hours to trade at $20,131.79. Compared to last week, it is 5.3% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.7% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,351.39. It has increased by 1.5% compared to last week. They have market capitalizations of $385.92 billion and $163.27 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $294.72, which is 2.7% higher than yesterday and 8.1% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 4.2% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.9% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.9%) and $0.066 (up 8.0%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has moved up by 3.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $34 (up 2.7%), $6.42 (up 1.0%), $0.000011 (up 3.2%), and $0.88 (up 2.9%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 3.8% while Polka Dot has risen by 0.5%. Shiba Inu is up 3.4% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 13.0%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

Looking at the 24 hourly movement, the top five gainers are Helium, Convex Finance, Dogecoin, Terra, and Bitcoin Cash. They are trading at $5.35 (up 9.86%), $5.37 (up 9.30%), $0.066 (up 7.92%), $2.60 (up 6.14%), and $122.39 (up 5.36%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (flat), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00033 (up 0.75%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Reserve Rights, Chiliz, Ravencoin, UNUS SED LEO, and Mina. They are trading at $0.0099 (down 3.32%), $0.22 (down 1.41%), $0.033 (down 0.56%), $4.20 (down 0.51%), and $0.55 (down 0.24%), respectively.

Rankings Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $15.44 billion (up 17.08%) and $1.48 billion (up 16.88%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.61 billion which is up 14.62% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens in the market. They are currently trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $17.29 (down 0.13%), $6.66 (up 0.16%), $20,140.94 (down 0.21%), and $7.70 (down 0.42%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like othe tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and Chiliz. They are currently trading at $1.70 (up 0.06%), $5.22 (down 0.08%), $1.45 (down 0.16%), $0.77 (down 0.30%), and $0.22 (down 0.36%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $969 billion, a 2.66% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $60.13 billion, which marks a 9.58% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $985.42 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $911.34 billion three months ago.