Business

Sensex climbs to 59,842 points, Nifty settles above 17,800 mark

Sensex climbs to 59,842 points, Nifty settles above 17,800 mark

Written by Mudit Dube Aug 16, 2022, 03:58 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.16% to close at 8,456.15 points

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge, extending their winning streak for the sixth day in a row. The Sensex jumped 0.63% to 59,842.21 points while the Nifty climbed 0.71% to 17,825.25 points. Meanwhile, the midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.16% to close at 8,456.15 points.

Round up Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Tuesday?

As far as the top performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY REALTY and NIFTY MNC led the way, gaining 2.46%, 1.94% and 1.52%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were HDFC Life, Adani Ports and Eicher Motors, which climbed 4.95%, 4.61% and 3.86%, respectively. Hindalco, Grasim and Bharti Airtel lead the negative pack, plummeting 1.87%, 1.85% and 0.79%, respectively.

Data Take a look at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, both Hang Seng Index and Nikkei ended in green, advancing to 19,830.52 points and 28,868.91 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.62% to 13,128.05 points.

Commodities Crude oil future prices declined by $3.64

The Indian rupee (INR) on Tuesday was largely flat at Rs. 79.65. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 51,887 and Rs. 57,621, respectively. The crude oil future prices declined by $3.64 or 3.94% to $88.74 per barrel.

Data Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, is selling at $24,094.10, down 0.35% from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $1,893.33, down 0.77%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are trading at $1.00 (0.01% down), $318.11 (0.03% up), and $0.5666 (2.25% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 15.43% higher than yesterday at $0.08787.