Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Aug 16, 2022

Ethereum is up by 5.3% from last week

Bitcoin has dropped 3.6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $23,944.18. Compared to last week, it is 0.5% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 5.7% from yesterday and now trades at $1,869.97. It is up 5.3% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $459.33 billion and $225.52 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

The BNB is trading at $316.48, a 2.2% decrease compared to yesterday and 2.6% lower than last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after falling down by 2.8% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.9% down. Finally, Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 3.8%) and $0.077 (down 1%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana's price has increased by 2.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $43.06 (down 7.2%), $8.72 (down 5.2%), $0.000011 (down 2.8%), and $0.99 (down 6.4%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 2.1% while Polka Dot has slipped by 6.2%. Shiba Inu has gained 28.7% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon is 2.6% up.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Chiliz, Ankr, STEPN, UNUS SED LEO, and Trust Wallet Token. They are trading at $0.22 (up 15.46%), $0.044 (up 5.11%), $1.07 (up 2.58%), $5.37 (up 0.85%), and $1.13 (up 0.48%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.2%), and $0.99 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (down 3.03%).

Data Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Celsius, The Graph, Uniswap, Curve DAO Token, and NEAR Protocol. They are trading at $2.64 (down 32.34%), $0.11 (down 8.77%), $8.33 (down 8.27%), $1.31 (down 7.83%), and $5.34 (down 7.55%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $16.84 billion (up 10.55%) and $1.99 billion (up 10%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $2.31 billion which is up 0.31% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $27.6 (down 0.87%), $0.99 (down 0.14%), $8.33 (down 1.5%), $23,938.33 (down 0.76%), and $8.59 (down 1.13%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Flow, Decentraland, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.66 (down 1.58%), $1.04 (down 0.93%), $6.19 (down 1.49%), $1.29 (down 1.33%), and $1.79 (down 0.45%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap stands at $1.16 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $61.04 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation stood at $935.91 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.34 trillion three months ago.