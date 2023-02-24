Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for February 24: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 24, 2023, 10:19 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Playing Garena's Free Fire MAX with friends is an adventurous journey, but the game's rewards redemption program makes the experience more amazing. It allows players to unlock a range of in-game supplies using real money or redeemable codes that are released on a daily basis. The latter method is helpful for individuals who are unwilling to spend resources on collectibles.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was introduced in September 2021, with enhanced resolutions for a crisp in-game experience.

Despite only supporting Android OS at the moment, it has gained massive popularity in India, recording more than 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Hence, as a gesture of appreciation and to retain the user base, creators release redeemable codes, allowing players to obtain free rewards.

Codes should be redeemed within a limited timeframe

To use the Free Fire MAX codes, there are a few guidelines that must be followed. For instance, the 12-digit codes should be redeemed within 12 to 18 hours of release. They can be accessed via the game's official redemption page only by players on the Indian servers. Gamers can claim multiple codes in one sitting, but they can claim each code just once.

Free Fire MAX codes allow players to collect several rewards

The Free Fire MAX codes can help unlock a range of in-game items including combat equipment, loot crates, royale vouchers, skins, gloo walls, pets, protective gear, and more. These collectibles are helpful when facing an adversary on the battleground.

Check out the codes for February 24

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., February 24 are listed here. Use them to collect a range of supplies. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, ZZAT-XB24-QES8, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48 WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU

Follow these instructions to redeem the 12-digit codes

Visit the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption site at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en) Log into your account using your registered Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. You must type a 12-digit code into the text box, click "Confirm," followed by "Ok." After each successful redemption, you can collect a prize from the game's notification/mail section.