Spotify's new AI DJ can curate music and provide commentary

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 24, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Spotify may not provide music with the best audio quality, but it has always excelled at delivering the right music at the right time. The streaming giant has taken it up a notch with its latest addition-an AI-powered DJ. According to Spotify, the AI DJ "knows you and your music taste so well that it can choose what to play for you."

Why does this story matter?

With the popularity of AI increasing exponentially after ChatGPT's success, tech companies are in a rush to find out who can come up with the coolest AI-powered product.

Music is a space where AI can do many great things. From OpenAI's Jukebox to Beatovan.ai, which can create royalty-free music, the potential is endless.

Now, Spotify has also joined the race.

Spotify's DJ throws in commentary about artists or tracks

Spotify calls the new AI DJ a DJ "in your pocket." Spotify's DJ will mimic a radio DJ. If you grew up without listening to the radio, this might sound a bit strange. Let us make it clearer for you. The AI DJ will deliver a curated selection of music alongside a little bit of AI-powered commentary about the artist or track.

The DJ is powered by OpenAI and Sonantic's technology

Spotify's AI DJ is a product of the company's personalization technology, OpenAI's generative AI technology, and voice tech from Sonantic AI. While the commentary is courtesy of Spotify's music editors and OpenAI's technology, Sonantic is responsible for the DJ's "stunningly realistic" artificial voice. Spotify acquired Sonantic, which can create very accurate audio deepfakes, last year.

DJ has only one voice at the moment

The DJ's voice is based on the vocal of Xavier "X" Jernigan, Spotify's head of cultural partnerships and former podcast host. This is the "first model for the DJ," Spotify said. This means there will be more models in the future. Along with selecting a different voice, users might also be able to select different styles of presenting to cater to their moods.

AI DJ is only available in US and Canada now

Spotify has rolled out the beta version of AI DJ. Only Spotify Premium subscribers in the US and Canada currently have access to it. If you fall into these categories, you can head to the Music Feed on the Home page of your Spotify mobile app. Just tap 'Play' on the DJ card and the AI DJ will take care of the rest.