Nothing Phone (1) gets Android 13 update: What's new

Written by Sanjana Shankar Feb 23, 2023, 03:10 am 2 min read

Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a 4,500mAh battery (Photo credit: Nothing)

Nothing has started rolling out the Android 13 update for its maiden smartphone, the Phone (1). The Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5 version brings in bug fixes, privacy upgrades, visual enhancements, improvements to system performance, and new features, including a weather app. The big firmware arrives roughly six months after Google released it for Pixel smartphones.

Everything to know about the update

The Android 13 update for Nothing Phone (1) carries firmware version Nothing OS 1.5 and has a file size of 157MB. The update brings in a slew of customizations including a new weather app, a new Glyph sound pack with more ringtones and notification sounds, new lock screen shortcuts, a new camera app interface, and more 'Material You' color themes.

A new 'photo picker' option has been introduced

Privacy upgrades include media permissions to the group apps that have access to particular file types. There is also a 'photo picker' feature that allows users to select which images are shared in each app and a Personal Safety app as well. Other upgrades include improved system stability and a new 'self-repair' feature where the phone optimizes memory consumption.

Here is a list of other improvements

Visual enhancements include a new media control interface, new volume controls, and live captions. Other improvements include easier data switching in dual-SIM mode, a new QR scanner shortcut, and multi-language support.

The device comes with a 120Hz OLED display

Nothing Phone (1) sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with symmetrical bezels and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it features over 900 LEDs to show the charging status, call notifications, and more via Glyph Interface. The handset has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, IP53 rating, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

The smartphone boasts a 50MP main snapper

Nothing Phone (1) flaunts a dual rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) primary camera and a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. Up front, it flaunts a 16MP (f/2.25) selfie shooter.

The handset is powered by a 4,500mAh battery

The Nothing Phone (1) is fueled by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. The smartphone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 15W wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC.