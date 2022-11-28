Technology

Everything we know about the OPPO Find N2 foldable phone

The OPPO Find N2 is touted to be the lightest foldable phone ever at under 240g. Representative image (Photo credit: OPPO)

The launch of OPPO's Find N2 is around the corner. It could arrive as early as next month. In the latest development, a new leak from Digital Chat Station has revealed key specifications of the premium foldable phone. According to the tip-off, the device will get 120Hz AMOLED panels, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 32MP selfie cameras, and 67W fast-charging.

Why does this story matter?

OPPO had unveiled its first-ever foldable phone, the Find N, on December 15, 2021. Hence, we can expect its successor, the Find N2, to debut next month at the company's INNO Day event in China.

The device has been spotted on the 3C certification site with model number PGU110, hinting at its imminent arrival. It will compete against the recently launched HONOR Magic Vs.

The device will feature 120Hz AMOLED screens

The Find N2 will have an inward-folding design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. According to the tip-off, the device will feature E6 AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will sport a 7.1-inch QHD+ (1792x1920 pixels) main screen and a 5.54-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2120 pixels) cover display. The device will weigh under 240g. It'll come in Black, White, and Green colorways.

It will get a 50MP main camera with OIS

The OPPO Find N2's rear camera setup will include a 50MP (OIS) Sony IMX890 primary sensor, a 48MP, 114-degree Sony IMX890 ultra-wide snapper, and a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto camera with OIS. There will be a 32MP selfie camera on the inner and cover screens.

The handset will support 67W fast-charging

The OPPO Find N2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which may come paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The device will boot Android 13 with ColorOS 13 on top. Under the hood, it will house a 4,520mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. Connectivity options will include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

OPPO Find N2: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the OPPO Find N2 will be revealed at the time of launch next month. For reference, the Find N was launched at CNY 7,699 (roughly Rs. 87,000) for the base 8GB/256GB model.