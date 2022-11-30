Technology

Realme GT 2 gets Android 13 update: How to update?

Written by Sanjana Shankar Nov 30, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

Realme GT 2 gets improved security with the Android 13 update (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme GT 2 is getting the latest Android flavor in India, topped with the company's Realme UI 3.0 skin. According to the changelog, the Android 13 firmware brings various enhancements such as an Aquamorphic design and improved efficiency to the handset. The update also provides the latest Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) security patch and resolves previous known issues with the smartphone.

The Android 13-based Realme UI 3.0 update for Realme GT 2 has the version number RMX3312_11.C.05. It is 373.61MB in size and is being released in a staged manner via the OTA method. The latest upgrade also has the HyperBoost GPA 4.0 to enhance the gaming experience. Go to Settings >System updates to manually check for the firmware update.

The handset boasts an AMOLED Full-HD+ display

Realme GT 2 comes with a punch-hole selfie camera at the top-left corner, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint reader. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protecting the display. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display, which offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1300-nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.6mm thick and weighs 194.5g.

It offers a 50MP main camera

Realme GT 2 is equipped with a triple camera arrangement on the rear, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 119-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Here are the pricing and availability details

In India, the Realme GT 2 is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is offered in Paper White, Paper Green, and Steel Black colors.

The device is fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

Realme GT 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast-charging technology. The handset also gets stereo speakers. For connectivity, there is support for dual SIMs, Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.