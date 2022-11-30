Technology

How to safeguard WhatsApp chats from a data breach?

In our technologically advanced world, data breaches can have serious repercussions, putting the privacy of a great number of people at risk. The recent data breach involving WhatsApp has made users think about whether their accounts are secure. If you too are worried about your Whatsapp account, there are some steps to make your data secure.

Even though WhatsApp chats are end-to-end encrypted, you should still cross-check, particularly when sending sensitive data. Simply tap on the name of the receiver in the chat window, then click on Encryption to cross-check. Meanwhile, if you have received a link as a message, copy it and visit sites like Norton Safe Web, for its verification before you open it.

Turn on two-step verification

An account with two-factor authentication enabled will benefit from the extra layer of security. Hence, users are recommended to follow this step to prevent unauthorized access to their data by outsiders. Fortunately, WhatsApp comes with support for two-factor authentication, and you ought to use it. To activate it head to your account's Menu, then click on Settings, tap on Account, and enable two-step verification.

Secure your cloud backups

WhatsApp allows you to back up your data on Google Drive, but this backup is not encrypted, and your information remains vulnerable. Hence, it is crucial to secure your cloud backup data. To enable end-to-end encrypted backup, head to Settings, click on Chats, then Chat Backup, and then enable End-to-end Encrypted Backup. After that, create a strong password and your work is done.

Always enable security notifications

You can turn on the security notifications for a more secure WhatsApp account. By enabling this feature, a new security code will be generated each time a new device accesses an existing chat. You will receive a notification whenever this security code changes. Turn on security notifications by visiting Settings > Account > Security notifications. Then click on the 'Show security notification' option.