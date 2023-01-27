Technology

How BuzzFeed will use OpenAI's AI tools to personalize content

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 27, 2023, 12:04 pm 3 min read

BuzzFeed will use OpenAI's technology to personalize its quizzes (Photo credit: BuzzFeed)

Digital media network BuzzFeed has announced that it would rely on OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, to "enhance" and "personalize" its content. It has become the latest digital publisher to be enticed by the charms of recent advancements in AI technology. Fresh off the heels of the announcement, the company's shares soared by over 100% on Thursday.

Why does this story matter?

AI tools are more popular than ever now. The introduction of ChatGPT, which is capable of replicating human communication, has opened up a new avenue of possibility in content creation.

Many digital publishers have started to look at AI tools as their future. As digital publishers struggle with falling advertising revenue, the usage of AI tools is expected to give them a much-needed break.

AI will be the future of digital media: BuzzFeed CEO

BuzzFeed's decision to embrace AI was announced in a memo sent to staff by its CEO Jonah Peretti. He said that "AI" and "creators" will be the future of digital media. "The creative process will increasingly become AI-assisted and technology-enabled," he added. In the memo, Peretti talked about the large role AI will play in BuzzFeed's editorial and business operations this year.

AI-inspired quizzes will have more personal questions

Peretti outlined how BuzzFeed plans to implement AI in its content creation process. He said that the publication will launch "AI inspired content" on the website later this year starting with quizzes. Per the company, AI-powered quizzes will produce more individual results. Quizzes will have more personal questions, which would help produce a unique and shareable write-up based on the reader's responses.

Humans will provide the AI ideas, cultural currency, inspired prompts

Peretti does not expect AI to create content on its own. According to him, humans will play the role of providing ideas, "cultural currency," and "inspired prompts." "In publishing, AI can benefit both content creators and audiences, inspiring new ideas and inviting audience members to co-create personalized content," he said. He added that AI will open up "a new era of creativity."

Using AI won't lead to job cuts: BuzzFeed

Peretti's memo gave rise to several concerns among BuzzFeed employees. Regarding questions on whether the adaption of AI is a strategy to reduce the workforce or not, the company said that the tools are to make full-time employees more efficient and creative. During an all-hands meeting later, Peretti reiterated that cutting costs is not the sole purpose of using AI.