Top 5 AI tools of 2022 you must try

2022 saw many new AI models being released

The year 2022 has been a wild year for artificial intelligence. OpenAI, Meta, DeepMind, Google, Baidu...everyone was busy one-upping their rivals and themselves. It's been hard to keep a track of every major development amid the fast pace at which new AI models and tools were being released. To make it easy for you, we have listed this year's top five AI models here.

ChatGPT is capable of answering follow-up questions

OpenAI's ChatGPT is, without a doubt, one of the most powerful language processing tools ever created. Based on GPT-3.5, this AI-based chatbot is trained on a massive data set. ChatGPT is capable of a wide range of things, including creating software, writing essays, generating business ideas, and a lot more. It is trained to provide conversational answers and can answer follow-up questions.

DALL-E 2 can create images from the most complex sentences

OpenAI's DALL-E 2 is another AI model that has made an indelible mark in 2022. Like its predecessor DALL-E, it is a generative language model that takes sentences and creates corresponding original images. DALL-E 2 is capable of generating coherent images even from semantically complex input. It can also edit existing images and transform one image into another with reasonable semantic coherence.

DeepMind's AlphaTensor converts matrix multiplication into games

Multiplication of large matrices has always been a headache for mathematicians and computational scientists alike. Algorithms used to find their solutions have always lacked efficiency. DeepMind's AlphaTensor brought a solution to this problem. It can find the most efficient algorithm to multiply large matrices. It does this by making the process a single-player game. In many cases, it sped matrix multiplication by several percentages.

Meta's CICERO beat as a human player in 'Diplomacy'

Diplomacy is considered one of the most strategic board games ever. Making an AI play Diplomacy was considered close to impossible due to the amount of strategic maneuvering required in the game. Meta's CICERO changed that notion by becoming the first AI to achieve human-level performance in the game. Interestingly, the bot passed as a human player for 40 games.

Baidu's AI-powered virtual companions provide a perfect support system

Lin Kaikai and Ye Youyou have given the Chinese people solace during a tough 2022. The two provided emotional comfort to people who were stressed, anxious, and struggling. No, they aren't human beings. They are Baidu's AI-powered virtual companions that took China by storm. They provide 24-hour online companionship. They can engage in conversations with humans through text, voice, and emoticons.