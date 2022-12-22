Technology

iPhone SE 4 might be delayed or canceled: Know why

iPhone SE 4 might not make it to the markets due to low demand (Representative image)

The launch of Apple's next-generation iPhone SE model might be postponed or canceled, according to reputed industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. As per Kuo, the reason for the delay might be that there is a lesser demand for the relatively cheaper SE models. However, there is no official announcement as yet. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to debut in 2024 instead of 2023.

Why does this story matter?

Rumors are rife regarding Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4. A recent leak confirmed that it might look similar to the iPhone XR, with a wide notched display, a single rear camera, and curved aluminum rails.

It was believed to debut in 2023 to replace the current-generation SE handset but looks like Apple is planning to delay the launch to 2024.

What is the reason behind the delay?

The shipments of the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 14 Plus—which are considered mid-tier iPhones—were lower than expected. The former has already been discontinued. According to Kuo, the poor performance of the SE series in the global markets might be the reason why the company has decided to postpone or cancel the production of the SE 4 model.

The handset will have a Face ID option

Going by the previous leak, iPhone 4 SE will feature a notched display with slim bezels. The top-centered cut-out should house the front camera, a earpiece-cum-speaker unit, and Face ID options. The display unit could either be a 6.1-inch LCD or OLED panel that should offer a Full-HD+ resolution. The handset may arrive in three color options.

The smartphone will likely house a 2,900mAh battery

The iPhone SE 4 model may carry Apple's A16 Bionic processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will most likely pack a 2,900mAh battery like iPhone XR and the connectivity options should include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3. It is expected to come with a single 12MP rear camera and a 7MP front-facing shooter for selfies.