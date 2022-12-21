Technology

Apple to shut down Dark Sky app on January 1

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 21, 2022, 06:38 pm 2 min read

Apple's Weather app has several features of Dark Sky (Photo credit: Apple)

The Dark Sky weather app, which Apple acquired in 2021, is only a couple of weeks from being shut down. To be exact, on January 1, 2023. Now, Apple has published a support document to help Dark Sky users make an effortless jump to the stock Weather app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. According to 9to5Mac, many users aren't happy with Dark Sky's end.

Why does this story matter?

Apple didn't acquire Dark Sky for the app. It was the forecasting technology and weather service that attracted the tech giant.

Dark Sky's shutdown has been written on stars for a while, but it is still sad to see a well-designed app bid adieu.

The new support document is Apple's way of ensuring that Dark Sky users don't migrate to some other third-party app.

Apple has provided information on how to use Weather app

Ever since it acquired Dark Sky, Apple has been integrating some features of the app into its stock Weather app. In the support document, Apple has outlined different features of Dark Sky that are now available on the Weather app. The document also contains information to guide Dark Sky users through the features and design of the Weather app.

What all Dark Sky features are available on Weather app?

Apple Weather app provides a down-to-the-minute forecast of a location for the next hour. The app also gives an hourly forecast for 10 days. The app can display full-screen high-resolution maps of precipitation, air quality, and temperature. The app is also hyper-local (accurate to 0.0001-degrees of latitude and longitude). Apple states that Weather app will send notifications for severe weather alerts and next-hour precipitation.

Some users have issues with Weather app

Some users are unhappy about migrating from Dark Sky to Apple Weather. According to 9to5mac, users have taken to Reddit to express their displeasure about Weather app. Some of them pointed out that Weather's radar is not on par with Dark Sky's, while others said that they will miss Dark Sky's interface with very few dropdowns. Few also talked about the difference in accuracy.