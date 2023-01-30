Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for January 30: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 30, 2023, 10:04 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently accessible in India only on Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

Multiple tools are required in a battle royale game when facing an opponent. Therefore, Free Fire MAX gives individuals the option to use redeemable codes to claim a variety of in-game items. If you are hesitant to invest money in the collectibles, you may opt for the redeemable codes and earn rewards for free. Check out the codes for today ie January 30.

Why does this story matter?

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX in order to improve the battle royale gaming experience.

The Android community in India has embraced the game due to its enhanced graphics and exhilarating gameplay. Notably, it has now surpassed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

As a result, the creators show their appreciation by offering redeemable codes that gamers can use to get free in-game items.

Codes are valid for a fixed duration

Players must adhere to a few basic guidelines in order to use the Free Fire MAX codes. For instance, they can redeem multiple codes in one sitting, but every code can be used by them just once. The codes are exclusive to individuals on the Indian servers. Players need to redeem these codes within a limited duration through the game's rewards redemption page.

Here are the codes for January 30

Below is a list of the Free Fire MAX codes that are valid on Monday, i.e. January 30. Use them to earn free rewards. VFGV-JMCK-DMHN, NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK, ERTY-HJNB-VCDS, F7UI-JHBG-FDFR. FXCV-BNMK-DSXC, FHBV-CDFQ-WERT, FMKI-88YT-GFD8, HDFH-DNBH-NDJL. FFX6-0C2I-IVYU, C23Q-2AGP-9PH, FFMC-LJES-SCR7, FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL. FFXV-GG8N-U4YB, FFE4-E0DI-KX2D, HK9X-P6XT-E2ET, FFPL-NZUW-MALS. 5FBK-P6U2-A6VD, 5XMJ-PG7R-H49R, SARG-886A-V5GR, FFBC-T7P7-N2P2. FFPL-PQXX-ENMS, FFA0-ES11-YL2D, FFMC-2SJL-KXSB, FFPL-OWHA-NSMA.

How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

To claim Free Fire MAX codes, head to the game's rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, log in to your account using your registered Facebook, Huawei, Twitter, Apple, Google, or VK credentials. Enter a redeemable code in the text box, and click on "Confirm." Now, press "Ok." Each successful redemption will yield a reward that can be picked from the in-game mail section.

These are alternatives to Free Fire MAX

There are other battle royale games that you can try besides Free Fire MAX. All of these titles allow players to enjoy a variety of gaming modes. The list includes Call of Duty, BGMI, Fortnite, New State Mobile, and Apex Legends Mobile.