How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for January 19

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 19, 2023, 09:56 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX has surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a fascinating action-adventure game. It was released in September 2021 by 111 Dots Studio, a Vietnamese gaming company. As a token of appreciation, the creators of the game provide a wide range of additional in-game items daily. These exclusive rewards can be accessed for free using redeem codes or can be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which is currently banned by the Indian government.

The former is available only on Android and has surpassed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

The game has amassed a sizeable fanbase in India owing to its strategies which include frequent updates, engaging gameplay, and the free rewards redemption program.

Each code is valid only once

There are a few ground rules to be followed to redeem the free codes in Free Fire MAX. The alphanumeric redeem codes will expire 12-18 hours after release. Each player can claim as many codes as they wish to but each code is encrypted for single-time use only. The codes can only be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website.

The redeem codes provide access to several exclusive rewards

The free redeem codes in Free Fire MAX unlock access to an extensive range of in-game items, such as pets, costumes, weapons, skins, diamonds, reward points, protective gear, royale vouchers, loot crates, and more.

Check out the codes for January 19

Here are the codes for January 19: ZYPP-XWRW-IAHD, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, SARG-886A-V5GR. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WOJJ-AFV3-TU5E, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FF11-HHGC-GK3B. FF11-9MB3-PFA5, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, Y6AC-LK7K-UD1N. YXY3-EGTL-HGJX, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, MCPT-ENXZ-E4TA, X99T-K56X-DJ4X. FF10-GCGX-RNHY, FF11-WENP-P956, ZRJA-PH29-4KV5, FF11-DAKX-4WHV. FF10-617K-GUF9, ZZAT-XB24-0ES8.

How to redeem the codes?

Head to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Copy a code, paste it into the text box and tap on "Confirm," and then select "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you the associated reward, which can be picked from the game's mail section.