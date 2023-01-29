Technology

WhatsApp is working on new features for iOS and Android

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 29, 2023, 12:06 pm 2 min read

The new features should be rolled out in a future update of the platform (Photo credit: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp is working on bringing the ability to react to messages, within the announcement groups for communities on iOS. The Meta-owned platform is also planning to introduce a revamped text/drawing editor with new tools on Android. Both features are currently in the development phase and are expected to roll out in a future update of the platform. Read on to know more.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp is improving its native apps by introducing several user-friendly features.

The new ability on iOS will allow users to react to messages sent within the community announcement groups.

Meanwhile, text/drawing editor tools on Android will allow users to customize their content to make it more aesthetically pleasing.

This may seem like a small addition, but it demonstrates WhatsApp's dedication to improving user experience.

Message reactions within announcement group on iOS

Many users reported that they were unable to react to messages sent within the community announcement groups on WhatsApp. As a result, the platform started working on bringing the ability to allow users to express their feedback within the CAGs by simply adding a reaction. WhatsApp was earlier working on the 'message reactions' feature for Android. Now, it is also being developed for iOS.

Reactions shouldn't reveal your phone number

WhatsApp keeps the participants' list within a community announcement group private, so as to ensure their privacy. Hence, the platform restricts users from reacting to messages within these groups because it would simply reveal their phone numbers. Along with the 'message reactions' feature, WhatsApp is also attempting to mask contacts when users react to messages within the announcement groups.

The Android app is getting new fonts

WhatsApp is also revamping the text/drawing editor on the Android app. The new editor will introduce tools like an alignment text manager, along with several fonts, which will allow users to add creativity to their text within images, GIFs, and videos. This will make the content more visually appealing. The list of new fonts includes Courier Prime, Calistoga, Morning Breeze, Damion, and Exo 2.

New fonts will not be available for text statuses

WhatsApp's upcoming fonts are said to be exclusive to the in-app drawing editor. Users will not be able to use them for the sake of text status updates or chat messages.