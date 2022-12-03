Technology

WhatsApp's Android beta update introduces shortcut for 'disappearing messages' feature

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 03, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

The disappearing messages shortcut option will be available under the Settings section

WhatsApp is releasing an additional shortcut for disappearing messages feature to some beta users. The disappearing messages feature deletes messages after a specific duration. Now, as per the latest update, this function will also be displayed in the 'Manage Storage' section under 'Settings.' The tool will help save local storage. The latest Android update brings the version to 2.22.25.11.

Why does this story matter?

As part of the former beta Android update 2.22.25.10, the app introduced a redesigned disappearing messages section. This made it easier for users to set a message timer for old as well as existing chats.

With the new beta update, you can access the feature from your chat as well as from within the settings of the app.

The feature has been marked as a storage-saving tool

To access this feature, open WhatsApp and head to 'Settings.' Now tap on the 'Manage Storage' option. Beneath the storage statistics of the app, you will see the option 'Turn on disappearing messages.' It is marked as a tool to save space. You can use this feature to automatically delete media after a certain time period has elapsed, thereby freeing up storage space.

When will this feature be accessible?

The feature is currently being tested on the Android beta version and will soon be brought to the stable channel. If you have not been able to access this feature as yet, you might have to wait for a few days. The update is being released in stages and is expected to have a wider rollout in the upcoming weeks.

WhatsApp for tablets feature was recently released on Android beta

Recently, the Meta-owned messaging platform released the 'WhatsApp for tablets' feature on its Android beta version which allows users to sync their existing WhatsApp account to their tablets. The company also rolled out an iOS beta update, which included 'search for messages with date' feature.