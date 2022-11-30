Technology

'WhatsApp for tablets' now available on Android: How to use?

WhatsApp has started rolling out the 'WhatsApp for Tablets' update to beta testers. This feature enables you to link your existing WhatsApp account to your tablet. It is currently limited to the Android version and is expected to be made available on the stable channel soon. Some features might not be supported on the tablet as yet, including live location and posting new statuses.

Why does this story matter?

Soon, you will be able to sync your WhatsApp account to your tablets as well. The popular social media platform has been keen on improving its user experience.

The Meta-owned app has been developing this update for a while and has finally decided to test it. This update will have a wider rollout once it has finished the beta testing phase.

Users can sync their WhatsApp account to tablets

WhatsApp is releasing the 'WhatsApp for tablets' feature via an update to Android beta users. You will have to upgrade to the latest version of WhatsApp beta available on Play Store. When you open the app you will be able to see a temporary banner at the top of your chat list which notifies you that the feature is compatible with tablets.

How to set up WhatsApp on your tablet?

Download WhatsApp on your tablet. Once that's done, a QR code will be visible when you open the app. Head to the 'Linked devices beta' option on your smartphone. Now, tap 'Link a device.' Using your phone, scan the code on the tablet to sync your WhatsApp account. If you cannot access the update, you might have to wait for a few days.

Some of WhatsApp's features will not be available on tablets

Take note that some of WhatsApp's features might not be available on your tablet. You might not be able to post a new status, share your live location, and create broadcast lists. This update is a part of WhatsApp's multi-device facility called companion mode.