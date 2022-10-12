Technology

Key takeaways from the Meta Connect 2022 event

Key takeaways from the Meta Connect 2022 event

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 12, 2022, 07:00 pm 3 min read

Meta Connect 2022 saw some important announcements (Photo credit: Meta)

Meta Connect 2021 saw the company then known as Facebook changing its name to Meta, signifying its metaverse ambitions. One year down the lane, at Meta Connect 2022, the company made its next big step - legs. Yes, you heard it right. If you don't know what we're talking about, continue reading this round-up of ours about the event.

Context Why does this story matter?

Meta Connect 2022 came at a time when the public perception of metaverse is on the downswing. There were even rumors about Meta employees themselves not trusting the company's metaverse products.

Through the event, the company aimed to convey how serious it is about the project. The event was also a statement about the progress Meta has made since the event last year.

Legs Metaverse characters will have legs from now on

The characters in metaverse did not have legs until now. At Connect 2022, Mark Zuckerberg announced that legs are coming to the metaverse. Considering how much Meta and Zuckerberg have been ridiculed for the lack of legs in their alternative universe, this is a 'step' in the right direction. "I know you've been waiting for this. Everyone has been waiting for this," said Zuckerberg.

Information Company launched the Quest Pro headset after months of teasing

Apart from legs, another major highlight of the event was Meta's Quest Pro VR headset. It is the successor to Quest 2. The Quest Pro is aimed at businesses and professionals rather than gaming aficionados.

Horizon Worlds Horizon Worlds will be a destination for social networking, entertainment

Meta is hell-bent on making Horizon Worlds more than just a meme. The company wants to make it a social networking and entertainment destination in the metaverse. You will be able to meet friends hanging out in VR, watch YouTube videos together in Meta Horizon Home, and experience NBCUniversal's iconic comedy and horror content.

Workroom People can chat and work in Horizon Workrooms

Meta wants to branch its metaverse ambitions to business environments. The Quest Pro is just one part of the strategy. The company has also introduced collaborative spaces called Horizon Workrooms. These spaces will allow those wearing VR headsets and those without to come together to chat, collaborate, view 3D models, work, and more. Workrooms are the center of Meta's business strategy.

Partners Meta has entered into partnerships with Microsoft, Zoom, Adobe

Meta is collaborating with several companies to enhance the reputation of the metaverse. It will team up with Microsoft to bring Horizon Workrooms to Teams. Zoom will soon let its users appear as Meta avatars. The company will bring Autodesk's 3D modeling technology to Quest Pro. Similarly, next year, we will find Adobe's Substance 3D modeling in Quest Pro and Quest 2.

Meta announced its new VR headset. The event, however, did not have enough games for VR gamers. There are some interesting announcements though. The much-awaited version of Among Us is finally here. It will be released on November 10. Iron Man VR, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution, and Population: One Sandbox, are other titles coming to Meta's VR world.

What's next Meta teased an AR headset as well

An event is not complete without some teasers of what's next. Meta too gave us a glimpse into the future. Zuckerberg teased an AR headset that he hopes will become a regular wearable. Meta also talked about its 'Neural Radiance Field' 3D scanning technology which will bring metaverse closer to the real world. Lastly, the company showcased the latest version of its Codec avatars.