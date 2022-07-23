Technology

Fastrack Reflex Play now available with Amazon Prime Day discount

Fastrack Reflex Play now available with Amazon Prime Day discount

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 23, 2022, 09:47 pm 2 min read

Fastrack Reflex Play supports over 25 sports (Photo credit: Fastrack)

Fastrack has introduced a new budget-range smartwatch in India dubbed the "Reflex Play." It is priced at Rs. 7,995 and is now up for grabs on Amazon as part of the Prime Day sale 2022 with a Rs. 2,000 discount. As for the highlights, it features an AMOLED display, in-built gaming options, and up to seven days of battery life.

Context Why does this story matter?

The homegrown wearable company Fastrack is ready to take on the budget smartwatch segment with its new offering, the Reflex Play.

Apart from the stylish design and health-related features, what makes Reflex Play stand out is its in-built gaming option. This is bound to attract gamers.

With the new introduction, Fastrack would be hoping to get an upper hand in the budget segment.

Design and display The smartwatch has an IP68-rated build quality

The Fastrack Reflex Play has a conventional design with a round dial and a silicone strap. It is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. The wearable bears a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with wide viewing angles, an Always-On Display feature, and multiple watch faces. Dimensions-wise, it weighs 45g. The watch is offered in Black, Blue, Pink, and Orange color options.

Information It has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity

The Fastrack Reflex Play supports Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with devices running on both Android as well as iOS. It also has notification alerts for emails, messages, and weather updates.

Features The device offers SpO2 and active sleep tracker

The Fastrack Reflex Play features a 24/7 heart rate monitor, active sleep monitor, blood pressure monitor, SpO2 tracker, and female health tracker. It offers support for tracking 25+ sports, including cricket, football, basketball, yoga, and more. For gamers, the watch has an in-built game mode. It claims to have seven-day battery life. The device has camera control and music playback control as well.

Information Fastrack Reflex Play smartwatch: Pricing and availability

The Fastrack Reflex Play carries a price tag of Rs. 7,995. As part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale, it is offered at a discounted price of Rs. 5,995. An additional discount of up to Rs. 1,500 is available with certain bank credit/debit cards.

Poll Which new budget smartwatch in India caught your eye?