Technology

WhatsApp's new feature will help you dodge internet shutdowns

WhatsApp's new feature will help you dodge internet shutdowns

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 06, 2023, 01:58 pm 2 min read

Personal messages sent while using WhatsApp's proxy servers will not be visible to anyone (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp has begun the new year on the same note it ended the last one - with a new update. This time, it is for the unfortunate among us who are still bothered by internet shutdowns. The company has launched proxy support to users around the world to dodge internet shutdowns. WhatsApp has also published a guide to help people set up proxies.

Why does this story matter?

We have seen an exponential rise in internet shutdowns in the last few years. It has transformed from a precautionary measure to a punitive one.

Curtailing access to the internet has wide-ranging implications, including monetary and human rights-related. It has become a go-to tactic of authoritarian governments to silence the public.

WhatsApp's proxy support will help where every communication channel has disappeared.

Proxy servers are set up by volunteers and organizations

The proxy support will help WhatsApp users to continue using the app even if their connection to the app's servers is blocked or disrupted. The proxies will work through servers set up by volunteers and organizations. In its blog post about the feature, the company said that connecting via proxy "maintains the high level of privacy and security that WhatsApp provides."

Proxy support is available on Android and iOS

WhatsApp's proxy support is available on both Android and iOS. On Android, from the Chats tab, tap the 'three dots' and choose Settings. Tap Storage and Data -> Proxy -> Use Proxy. Enter the proxy address by clicking Set Proxy. Press Save. If the connection is successful, a green tick will appear. If the connection is not working, long press to delete the proxy.

The latest version of WhatsApp is required

On iPhone, go to WhatsApp Settings. Then, tap Storage and Data -> Proxy. Click Use Proxy. Enter the proxy address and tap Save. If the connection is successful, a green check mark will appear. Make sure that the WhatsApp version being used is the latest.

Proxy support will put power into people's hands: WhatsApp

WhatsApp said proxy support means "putting power into people's hands." "Our wish for 2023 is that these internet shutdowns never occur," the company said. The company referred to the situation in Iran where access to WhatsApp and Instagram is blocked. "Though in case these shutdowns continue, we hope this solution helps people wherever there is a need for secure and reliable communication," said WhatsApp.