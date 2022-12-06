Technology

Meta is using AI to determine age on Facebook Dating

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 06, 2022, 11:57 am 3 min read

Meta has been testing various age-verification methods on its platforms as it tries to make its group of apps safe and secure. The company has now announced that it is expanding the age-verification tools to Facebook Dating, its dating app. The company will verify the age of users either with the help of an AI face-scanning tool or through ID uploads.

Why does this story matter?

Underage users trying to disguise themselves as adults on social media platforms is nothing new. Meta itself didn't care about this until very recently.

With regulators emphasizing protecting children from evil elements on social media sites, companies like Meta have been trying new methods to verify the age of users.

However, there are some privacy risks involved, especially in uploading IDs.

Suspected underage users will be prompted to verify their age

Meta announced its new age-verification methods on Facebook Dating through a blog post. The company said it would ask users to verify their age if it suspects someone is underage. Users will have the option to verify their age by either taking a 'video selfie' or by uploading an ID. Meta said that it has begun testing the feature in the US.

Yoti will determine users' age from facial features

Meta is partnering with Yoti, a digital ID company, to verify users' age through a video selfie. When a user shares their video selfie, Meta shares a still image from the video with Yoti. Yoti will use its technology to estimate the age of the users from their facial features. The image will be deleted soon after. Yoti's technology can't identify users, said Meta.

Yoti is less accurate for female faces

This is not the first time Meta and Yoti have partnered for verifying users. The two previously joined hands to vet Instagram users who changed their birthdays to become 18 or older. Yoti has an accuracy rate of 99.65% in correctly identifying 13-17-year-olds as under 23 years old. However, Yoti is less accurate for female faces and people with dark complexions.

Verification using ID can take 2 days

Alternatively, users have the option to upload their ID for age verification. However, unlike the image from the video that is immediately deleted, the ID will be stored. Users will be able to manage how long their ID is stored. Facebook may store the ID for up to a year. Verification through selfies can take 20 minutes, while ID-based verification may take two days.