Free Fire MAX codes for January 6: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 06, 2023, 10:05 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is only accessible to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena released Free Fire MAX with cosmetic upgrades in September 2021. The game quickly became popular, gaining a lot of traction among Android users. Additionally, it has recently surpassed 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. As a gesture of appreciation, the developers offer 12-digit redeemable codes, allowing players to redeem in-game items for free. These additional bonuses help players during battleground combat.

Why does this story matter?

A battle royale game with friends is an exciting journey, and Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption program makes it even more enjoyable.

The creators of this game publish redeemable codes on a daily basis, granting players access to a variety of in-game items for free.

Individuals unwilling to spend money on in-game goods can benefit from these codes and expand their inventory.

Codes can only be accessed once per user

To redeem the codes in Free Fire MAX, there are a few guidelines that must be followed. Once generated, the 12-digit redeemable codes must be accessed within a duration of 12 to 18 hours. They can only be redeemed via the official rewards redemption website. Although users can claim multiple codes, each code can be accessed by them just once.

Check out the codes for January 6

Here are the codes for today i.e. January 6. Use them to collect in-game goodies including costume bundles, royale vouchers, weapons, skins, diamonds, and more. HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, FFIC-33NT-EUKA ZZAT-XB24-QES8, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49 FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55

What are the steps to redeem the codes?

Visit Free Fire MAX's official rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Now, enter a 12-digit code into the text field, and click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." After each successful redemption, you will be offered a reward, which can be collected from the game's mail section.