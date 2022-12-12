Business

Tata Group to open 100 exclusive Apple stores in India

Tata Group to open 100 exclusive Apple stores in India

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 12, 2022, 01:54 pm 2 min read

Tata Group also wants to manufacture iPhones in India

Apple and home-grown multinational conglomerate Tata Group are in talks to open 100 exclusive Apple stores in India. These stores, which will be opened in premium locations, will be operated by Tata Group's Infinity Retail, reported the Economic Times. Meanwhile, Tata is already in talks with Wistron Corp, one of Apple's top three vendors in India, to acquire its manufacturing facility in Karnataka.

Why does this story matter?

Tata wants to manufacture iPhones. Not only that, but it also wants to sell them.

It seems like something Tata would do. The salt-to-software conglomerate is no stranger to manufacturing products and selling them. Adding iPhones to that list will certainly enhance its portfolio.

Apple products have long been symbols of luxury. Add to that the Tata experience and we have a great combination.

The stores will be smaller than Apple Premium Resellers

Infinity Retail, which runs Croma stores, is in talks with Apple to set up 100 exclusive Apple stores across the country. These shops will be opened at shopping malls and high-street locations. They will be smaller than the typical Apple Premium Reseller stores, which are usually spread over 1,000 sq. ft. The stores will sell iPads, iPhones, and watches.

Certain brands and outlets won't be opened near stores

Tata's Apple stores will be exclusive in every way. Infinity Retail is scouting for only premium locations to set up the shops. According to the Economic Times, the terms of the lease include details of brands and outlets that cannot be opened near the stores. Neither Apple nor Tata Group has made any comment regarding the exclusive stores yet.

Tata is in talks to acquire Wistron's manufacturing facility

Tata Group's Apple outlets can be seen as a precursor to its plan to manufacture iPhones. The company is in talks with Taiwanese manufacturer Wistron Corp. to acquire its manufacturing facility in India. The Indian conglomerate has reportedly offered Rs. 4,000-5,000 crore for the factory. If the deal goes through, Tata will become the first Indian company to manufacture iPhones.