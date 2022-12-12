Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 12, 2022, 11:04 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 2.2% from yesterday

Bitcoin has lost 1.4% in the last 24 hours, trading at $16,939.57. It is 1.2% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 2.2% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,246.76. It is down 2.8% compared to last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $325.83 billion and $150.31 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $282.11, a 2.9% decrease from yesterday and 3.6% lower than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, down 3.5% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.5% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down by 3.3%) and $0.088 (down by 9.6%), respectively.

Solana has declined 5.6% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $13 (down 4.7%), $5.12 (down 3.2%), $0.0000088 (down 4.4%), and $0.88 (down 3.2%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 5.6% down while Polka Dot has slipped 8.6%. Shiba Inu has lost 5.9% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 4.1%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Toncoin, Stacks, Trust Wallet Token, ApeCoin, and GMX. They are trading at $2 (up 8%), $0.33 (up 7.08%), $2.66 (up 3.54%), $4.33 (up 3.21%), and $56.24 (up 3.15%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 3.44%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Osmosis, Dogecoin, Chiliz, Flow, and Axie Infinity. They are trading at $0.99 (down 9.72%), $0.088 (down 9.45%), $0.11 (down 9.45%), $0.99 (down 9.21%), and $7.64 (down 7.20%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $8.9 billion (up 52.71%) and $0.87 billion (up 77.57%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.2 billion which is up 71.32% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.03%), $5.79 (down 0.09%), $12.75 (up 0.19%), $16,903.67 (up 0.14%), and $6.59 (up 0.41%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Flow, Tezos, Chiliz, and The Sandbox are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.33 (up 2.98%), $0.99 (up 0.17%), $0.99 (up 0.18%), $0.11 (up 0.29%), and $0.55 (up 0.31%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $850.34 billion, a 0.45% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $25.12 billion, which marks a 4.45% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $863.04 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.06 trillion three months ago.