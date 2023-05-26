Technology

OpenAI launches $1 million fund for ideas on AI regulation

Written by Athik Saleh May 26, 2023, 06:51 pm 3 min read

The calls for AI regulation have been getting louder and louder. Interestingly, OpenAI, the company that kick-started the current frenzy surrounding AI, is at the forefront of those calls. The start-up recently expressed its views on introducing a democratic process to regulate AI systems. Now, it has launched a grant to promote such a system. Let's see how it works.

Why does this story matter?

Generative AI is the buzzword worldwide. The technology that can mimic human intelligence has caught the attention of the masses.

It has also given rise to questions about the potential harm it could cause. Everybody is wondering how lawmakers and companies plan to regulate AI tools.

OpenAI's two cents in this discussion are valuable considering its prominent position in the AI space.

Each successful applicant will receive $100,000

OpenAI is launching a $1 million worth program to fund experiments for setting up a "democratic process for deciding what rules AI systems should follow." The program is open to individuals and organizations. The start-up aims to find 10 successful applicants. Each selected applicant will receive a grant of $100,000 to pilot their proposal as described in the application.

Public should 'democratically decide' the bounds, defaults of AI: OpenAI

Earlier this week, OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, and Ilya Sutskever wrote in a blog post about the need for regulating advanced AIs or "superintelligence." They said the public should "democratically decide" the "bounds and defaults" of AI systems. They, however, did not explain how the guardrails will be implemented. The grant seems to be the next step of what the company said.

What does OpenAI mean by a 'democratic process'?

In the blog post about the grant, the company also talks about what it means by a "democratic process." It is a process in which a "broadly representative group of people exchange opinions, engage in deliberative discussions, and ultimately decide on an outcome via a transparent decision-making process," said OpenAI. That sounds like an ideal form of democracy, doesn't it?

OpenAI has provided a list of questions for interested applicants

OpenAI has provided a list of questions for applicants to select from to showcase their approach. These questions include "How should AI assistants respond to questions about public figure viewpoints?" and "Under what conditions, if any, should AI assistants be allowed to provide medical/financial/legal advice?" Interested people have time till June 24 to answer one or more questions from the list.