Technology

Why did Sam Altman invest $180mn in mysterious anti-aging company

Why did Sam Altman invest $180mn in mysterious anti-aging company

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 10, 2023, 11:52 am 3 min read

Sam Altman is a survivalist who preps for doomsday

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is known in the tech circle as 'start-up Yoda' due to his extraordinary prescience while dealing with entrepreneurs. Are you aware that he is also a survivalist who prepares for doomsday? When you're a successful investor who also fears death, what would you do? Invest in a company that is working on anti-aging. That's exactly what Altman has done.

Why does this story matter?

The quest for postponing death is nothing new in science. Scientists have been working on reversing the aging process for a while.

However, we are yet to make much progress in the field. Some of the richest tech entrepreneurs have thrown their money at the aging problem.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Google founder Sergey Brin are two among them.

Altman funded Retro Biosciences, a company working on anti-aging

In April last year, a company named Retro Biosciences announced it was launching with $180 million in funding. The company's aim was to add 10 years to a "healthy human lifespan." The company talked about its programs but did not say anything about how it raised $180 million. Per MIT Technology Review, Altman put up the entire sum.

He has been interested in 'young blood' research

Altman's interest in reversing the aging process was evident from his time at Y Combinator, the start-up accelerator. However, he first showed serious interest in the field in 2020. After reading a paper about how researchers in California showed they could replicate the effect of young blood by replacing the plasma in old mice with salt and albumin.

Altman teamed up with Betts-LaCroix to form Retro Biosciences

That finding is what pushed Altman into Retro Biosciences. He teamed up with Jonathan Betts-LaCroix, an American scientist and entrepreneur, and set up a company to reverse aging. The company kept its link with Altman a secret to not distract people from what it was doing. LaCroix brought the company out of stealth in 2022.

Altman preps for 'survival'

When an entrepreneur once asked Altman what his hobbies are, he replied, "Well, I like racing cars." "I have five, including two McLarens and an old Tesla. I like flying rented planes all over California. Oh, and one odd one—I prep for survival," he added. He then talked to the entrepreneurs about how he thought the world would end.

He has an apocalypse kit with guns and gold

Altman says he does not think about the end of the world much. However, he stores guns, gold, potassium iodide, antibiotics, batteries, water, and gas masks from the Israeli Defense Force in case the world ends. His mother, Connie Gibstine, told The New Yorker that he is "an optimist yet survivalist, with a sense that things can always go deeply wrong."