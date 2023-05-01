Technology

How this Indian start-up uses AI to detect respiratory disorders

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 01, 2023, 09:00 pm 3 min read

The AI-based tool will help with early detection of respiratory illnesses (Photo credit: Emeritus.org)

Artificial intelligence is bound to bring a revolution in the healthcare sector. Dectrocel Healthcare, a start-up at IIT-Mandi, has come up with an AI-based imaging technique that can help with the early detection of respiratory illnesses, hepatobiliary diseases, and genetic disorders in children. The new AI-based detection platform is claimed to be cost-effective and also promises to help reduce cases of misdiagnosis.

How does the tool work?

In the AI-based platform, developed by the team at Dectrocel Healthcare, digital and analog chest X-Ray images are uploaded and the algorithm is capable of diagnosing respiratory abnormalities which have high mortality rates like tuberculosis and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). It is worth mentioning that the AI-based tool takes only minutes to detect respiratory conditions.

One in five people in India suffers from chronic disease

Hepatobiliary diseases—which are related to the bile duct, pancreas, and gallbladder—and respiratory conditions including COPD, interstitial lung disease (ILD), and lung cancer constitute a global health crisis. According to statistics, one in five people in India suffers from a chronic disease. The majority of the current diagnostic solutions focus more or less on late-stage diseases, according to Saumya Shukla, co-founder of Dectrocel.

Dectrocel Healthcare is working on creating affordable diagnostic tools: Shukla

"Most of these diseases do not have any major symptoms at the beginning, making it imperative to diagnose these at the preventive health care stage and enable early treatment," said Shukla. "Dectrocel Healthcare is working on creating affordable diagnostic tools that can help in early detection... so that the patient has a good chance of getting cured with promising health outcomes."

The developed tools will provide access to specialized healthcare

Researchers believe the AI-based tools, along with helping with early detection, will provide access to specialized healthcare and will curb the cases of misdiagnosis, all while being affordable. "With AI and ML, especially in the context of health care, this epoch will see the birth of super-intelligence and, with it, humans and machines expanding into the universe," said Shukla.

AI-based diagnostic procedures are also being developed for cancers

AI-based tools are also being developed for detecting cancer. For instance, PredOmix, a Gurugram-based start-up has developed a novel blood test that can detect about 32 cancers, with 98% accuracy, in both men and women. The company's patented technology, OncoVeryx-F combines metabolomics—which is the study of small molecules—and AI to identify key metabolites involved in multiple cancers, with a single test.