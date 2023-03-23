Technology

Can Opera disrupt browser market with ChatGPT and ChatSonic integration

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 23, 2023, 03:10 am 2 min read

Opera browser now has both ChatGPT and ChatSonic

Opera is not a household name in the world of browsers. It has never been able to challenge Google Chrome, the hegemon. The company aims to change that. What is a better way to challenge Google's dominance than joining forces with OpenAI's ChatGPT? After all, Microsoft is showing that it is possible. And now Opera is following suit.

Why does this story matter?

The ChatGPT frenzy has swept everybody off their feet. Companies and applications across the board are now integrating OpenAI's chatbot to boost their productivity and attract more users.

Opera, currently a minority player in the browser market, aims to challenge the market bigwigs. If not Chrome, it can certainly put up a fight against Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge.

Opera has integrated both ChatGPT and ChatSonic

Opera announced its plans to board the generative AI hype train in February. The company has now integrated both ChatGPT and ChatSonic into its desktop browsers, Opera and Opera GX. It has also launched a feature called AI smart prompts that lets users generate prompts by highlighting the text on a website or by typing them.

How to use chatbots on Opera?

To use the chatbots on Opera, you have to first turn on 'AI prompts' through settings. Once it is switched on, you will see buttons on the sidebar for the chatbots. The chatbots can also be launched by highlighting texts. The prompts that pop will be either green or purple. Green prompts use ChatGPT, while purple prompts use ChatSonic.

Opera plans to introduce its own GPT-based AI engine

With generative AI by its side, Opera wants to take the fight to its rivals. Microsoft Edge already has GPT-4-powered Copilot tools. Opera is banking on the power of two AI chatbots to attract users. ChatGPT and GPT-4-powered ChatSonic should do the business for Opera. The company also plans to introduce more AI features based on its own GPT-powered AI engine in the future.

Opera's goal is to give users 'browsing superpowers'

"AI-generated content is a game-changer for web browsing. Our goal is to use these technologies to give our users new browsing superpowers - reimagining how they learn, create, and research," said Joanna Czajka, Opera's product director.