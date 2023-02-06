Lifestyle

How to stay relevant in the era of ChatGPT?

By now you must already be aware of ChatGPT, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) model that generates human-like text responses. The media was abuzz with it over the past two months. The emergence of such AI models has professionals concerned about their job market relevance, particularly in the writing industry. Is ChatGPT actually a threat? Let us have a look.

How is ChatGPT a potential threat to several jobs?

ChatGPT can automate or replace certain tasks that were previously performed by human workers. This has led to concern about the future of jobs in SEO, content writing, translation, data entry, and customer service. However, rather than replacing human workers, such an AI language model can augment and assist them. The use of AI can also create new job opportunities.

What is ChatGPT capable of?

Chat GPT can be used to develop conversational agents that can engage in human-like conversations. It can also generate text based on prompts, hence making it useful for story writing. Customer servicing is another feature of ChatGPT, as it can answer questions based on its training data. This AI language tool can also translate one language to another.

What jobs will chat GPT potentially eat up?

Some professions are at a greater risk of getting impacted by the gradual increase in the use of ChatGPT. It can potentially reduce the demand for human writers for certain types of content. The demand for human translators might also dip owing to their efficiency and accuracy in translating languages. Consumer service and data entry jobs are other fields speculated to get affected.

What makes writers feel threatened by Chat GPT?

Some writers might feel threatened by such AI language models because they view them as replacements for human creativity and writing skills. However, AI models like ChatGPT are not meant to replace human writers. Instead, they are meant to assist humans in their creative process by generating text suggestions and allowing them to focus on more complex tasks.

Skills you should update to not be threatened by AI

Professionals, especially writers, need to develop a strong understanding of the target audience and their needs and tailor the content accordingly. They need to focus on writing conversational content that is engaging and interactive, such as questions and prompts that encourage user interaction. Networking and collaborating with other writers to exchange ideas and knowledge can go a long way in staying relevant.