IIT Mandi-incubated startup to launch world's first AI-backed bungee swing

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 10, 2022, 05:27 pm 2 min read

The giant swing in Manali will be open in 2023 (Photo credit: ManaliSwing)

Adrenaline junkies in India, there is good news for you. An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi-incubated startup called ManaliSwing has built a giant swing backed by artificial intelligence (AI). The swing, with "impeccable" security, will be open to the public in Manali in the coming New Year, and jumpers will be able to choose from over 100 jump styles.

Context Why does this story matter?

India, despite being home to a vast young population, does not have much interest in adventure tourism.

ManaliSwing hopes that its innovative, 'first-of-its-kind' giant swing will stem the tide of this disinterest thanks to its perfect combination of adrenaline rush and safety.

If the swing in Manali is successful, a second one will be launched in Goa before heading to other global destinations.

Organization A brief look at ManaliSwing

ManaliSwing was founded by four childhood friends who are certified rock climbers and mountaineers. Five years ago, they conceptualized the project and registered it as a startup in 2021. The startup has completed human trials and is filing multiple patents for concept and designs. Its work has drawn the attention of the Dubai government and certain agencies in Switzerland.

Mechanism How does the giant swing work?

ManaliSwing's giant swing is similar to bungee jumping. However, instead of tumbling down on a rubber bungee cord, the 70-meter freefall of the rider is followed by a giant swing on dual dynamic ropes. Enthusiasts can choose from over 100 jump styles, all of which are secured by AI. A successful trial of 1,000 dummy jumps followed by human jumps has been undertaken.

Tech What role does the AI play?

The AI will track the performance of the participants as well as the Jump Master across millions of data points and give permission for jumping based on the same. The AI will minimize the risk of injuries and deaths on the site. The company claims that if the AI finds anything wrong with the jump protocols, it will deny permission for jumping.

Information What about the expenses?

Those who want to use the giant swing in Manali will have to fork out Rs. 3,000 for a single jump. Transportation expenses and professional photography and videography services will be included in the costs.