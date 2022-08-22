Lifestyle

5 best interview attires for women

Try these stylish formal outfits to ace your job interview with confidence.

Ladies, do you have a job interview coming up and are wondering what to wear? Fret not, for we are here to help you out. Although there are a host of options available, choosing the right kind of professional attire can help you create a lasting impression during your interview. Here are five chic formal dress combinations that you should check out.

Simple and versatile Navy blue blazer with a simple blouse and formal trousers

A blouse and blazer are one of the best outfit combinations you can wear for an interview. It is simple, versatile, classy, and looks extremely chic at the same time. You can buy a navy blue blazer and pair it with a simple white blouse or a button-down shirt. Wear this with black or gray trousers or even with a straight pencil skirt.

Classic Classic formal black dress

One can never go wrong with black, especially when appearing for an interview. That said, you can invest in a classic, knee-length black dress as it is professional and stylish in equal measures. In fact, you can pair it with textured tights featuring subtle patterns and finish your look with black heels. Dressing up for an interview just got easy, right?

Elegant look A detailed blouse with a pencil skirt

You can opt for an elegant formal top to add the right amount of chic to your personality. Even a crisp white top with ruffles makes for the perfect Victorian-style look as it scores high on both formal and style parameters. Once the top is decided, you can complete your look with a simple black pencil skirt, black loafers, and a classic jacket.

Mix and match Khaki blazer with a matching skirt

Khaki blazers easily qualify as great interview attire as they are versatile and look extremely voguish when worn. You can wear it over a light-colored shirt with a Peter Pan collar, a button-down style, or even over a blouse. Once you have figured out the top, grab a matching khaki skirt to complete the look.

Try more colors Experiment with a statement dress

Although black, grey, and white are some popular colors to wear for an interview, there are multiple other shades that you can experiment with. Choose a stylish formal dress in colors including muted turquoise, brown, or deep red as they are quite vibrant. Make sure the dress is a little below your knees and has an appropriate hemline and neckline.