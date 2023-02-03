Technology

Microsoft announces Teams Premium with features powered by OpenAI's GPT-3.5

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 03, 2023, 03:28 pm 3 min read

Microsoft Teams Premium can auto recap meeting notes (Photo credit: Microsoft)

What happens when Microsoft Teams gets the features of OpenAI's GPT-3.5? We don't have to wonder about that because Microsoft has announced Teams Premium with features powered by GPT-3.5. ChatGPT, the popular chatbot that has taken the world by storm, is built on GPT-3.5. Recently, Microsoft also announced its plans to integrate ChatGPT with its search engine Bing.

Why does this story matter?

OpenAI has become the clear frontrunner in the AI race with the introduction of ChatGPT. That's why Microsoft recently deepened its partnership with the company with a multi-billion dollar investment.

The tech giant aims to integrate all its products with OpenAI's AI capability. This will give it a clear edge over rivals like Google, which is still developing its AI capabilities.

Intelligent recap automatically generates meeting notes and highlights

One of the most significant additions to Teams Premium is 'Intelligent recap.' It uses GPT-3.5 to automatically generate meeting notes, recommended tasks, and personalized highlights, even if someone misses the meeting. Intelligent recap also divides the meeting into chapters, making it easy for people to choose the chapters relevant to them. This will make catching up with meetings easier.

Personalized timeline markers show when someone joined/left a meeting

Another component of intelligent recap is personalized timeline markers. It shows users when they joined or left a meeting so that they can quickly listen to what they missed. It will soon show when someone's name was mentioned and when a screen was shared. AI-generated chapters and timeline markers are available now. Others will be available in the second quarter of 2023, says Microsoft.

Teams Premium has real-time AI-generated live translation for 40 languages

Microsoft also plans to add speaker timeline markers to intelligent recap. It will show who spoke during a meeting and when they did so. The company has also introduced AI-generated live translations for 40 spoken languages on Teams Premium. Only the meeting organizer needs the premium version for others in the meeting to enjoy this feature.

Microsoft made some standard features now part of Teams Premium

Live translation was earlier part of standard Teams. Now, the company has put it behind a paywall. A number of virtual appointment features and custom organization Together Mode scenes have also become Premium-only.

AI-powered Viva Sales provides sellers with preformatted proposals and responses

Microsft also announced a preview of an AI-powered experience in Viva Sales as a boost for businesses. With the help of GPT-3.5 and Azure OpenAI Services, Viva Sales can generate suggested emails for various scenarios. This includes reminding sellers to follow up with prospective customers and auto-generating preformatted email responses with product descriptions, proposals, and deadlines. It provides sellers with suggested responses to emails.

Teams Premium costs $7/month till June 30

Microsoft Team Premium is available for an introductory price of $7 per month. The introductory offer will be open till June 30. After that, the company will charge every user $10 per month.