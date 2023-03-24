Technology

OpenAI supercharges ChatGPT with plugins: How to use them

OpenAI supercharges ChatGPT with plugins: How to use them

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 24, 2023, 04:50 pm 3 min read

There are 11 third-party plugins in ChatGPT as of now

ChatGPT is getting bigger and better every day. OpenAI has now announced plugins for the impressive AI chatbot. The introduction of plugins for ChatGPT expands what it can do. Plugins will allow the chatbot to interact with other services, turning it into an interactive interface with different sites and services. Let's take a look at how to use them.

Why does this story matter?

One of the major drawbacks of ChatGPT has been its inability to access information after September 2021. With the help of plugins, OpenAI can solve this to a certain extent.

Integrating external tools and services will help the chatbot perform wide-ranging tasks apart from its primary text-generating function.

The introduction of plugins also puts it way ahead in the AI race.

Plugins will be the 'eyes and ears' of ChatGPT

OpenAI, in its announcement post called plugins the "eyes and ears" of ChatGPT. With the help of plugins, ChatGPT will be able to retrieve real-time information from sites and services. On top of that, plugins can also enable ChatGPT to perform "safe, constrained actions on behalf of the user." However, users will have to consent first for ChatGPT to function this way.

Plugin access is limited to a few users initially

To address the safety and security concerns of letting ChatGPT act on behalf of users, OpenAI has limited the availability of plugins to a small number of users at first. The company said it would "initially prioritize a small number of developers and ChatGPT Plus users" to get plugin access. Initially, there are 11 plugins, including Expedia, Instacart, OpenTable, and Zapier, among others.

ChatGPT has Browsing and Code Interpreter plugins

OpenAI has introduced four different kinds of plugins: Browsing plugin, Code Interpreter plugin, Retrieval plugin, and Third-party plugins. The Browsing plugin allows ChatGPT to browse the internet when it is called upon. The Code Interpreter plugin can use Python, and handle uploads and downloads. For the Code Interpreter, OpenAI has provided a Python interpreter in a sandboxed, firewalled execution environment.

Retrieval plugin enables ChatGPT to use personal or organizational information

The Retrieval plugin allows ChatGPT to use personal and organizational information sources. Users will be able to obtain files, notes, emails, or official documentation by asking questions or expressing needs. Third-party plugins, on the other hand, can be used to invoke applications from ChatGPT. For instance, ChatGPT can order food or groceries on your behalf.

How to use ChatGPT plugins?

To use ChatGPT plugins, you should be subscribed to ChatGPT Plus. In ChatGPT Plus, there is a new 'Model' drop-down menu. From that, you can pick between Browsing, Code Interpreter, and Plugins. If you select Plugins, you will be able to install third-party plugins of your choice from the Plugin store. Depending on the option you choose, you can ask your questions to ChatGPT.